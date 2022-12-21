Football: Newcastle seal unconvincing 1-0 win over Bournemouth in League Cup

LONDON - Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe wants to win the League Cup and he believes that every win is a small step to getting there, regardless of how scrappy the victory was.
On Tuesday, the Magpies secured a 1-0 home win over Bournemouth in the fourth round but only after an own goal from Adam Smith.
“I didn’t think we were at our fluent best today but I don’t think we were ever going to be because of the build-up to the game,” Howe said.
“I thought Bournemouth made it difficult for us and they were good defensively.
“We had to be patient and we had to work and keep doing the right things, which I thought we did without being at our very best tonight.
“I think the game will do us the world of good for what’s ahead.
“We’ve always viewed every competition as a chance. I told the players in pre-season that we wanted to take the Cup seriously and do well in them.”
Newcastle controlled much of the match but lacked the energy and the instinct to score in the first half.
Striker Callum Wilson found the back of the net after 26 minutes but a late flag for offside cut his celebration short.
Kieffer Moore could have sent the visitors ahead after 56 minutes but his header from inside the box went just past the post.
It took 67 minutes before Newcastle managed to seal the win, with Smith miscalculating a cross and heading in an own goal.
Asked about his team’s chances of winning the League Cup, Howe added: “I don’t think we’re looking too far ahead. Small steps for us.
“Yes, we’re into the next round but now the Premier League takes priority and we look forward to the Leicester game (on Monday). We’ll look at the next round when it comes around in our calendar.”
Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil, who was appointed on a permanent basis only late in November, was pleased with his side’s display despite the loss.
“Obviously a tough tie against a top side. They haven’t lost a game here in a long time. So I thought we were competitive to come right to the wire.
“At the end we had some big moments and probably unlucky not to score one of them.”
The Magpies have lost just twice at home in 2022, an FA Cup upset by Cambridge and a loss to Liverpool, but this season they are undefeated at St James’ Park.
“We came, we gave our best, and we go out of the Carabao Cup against a top side that are obviously taking the competition very seriously,” O’Neil added.
The Cherries return to Premier League action on Tuesday, when they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Graham Potter’s Chelsea. REUTERS