Football: Newcastle’s late win a big moment in top-four race, says Howe

LONDON – Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe believes that his side’s late 2-1 Premier League victory at Nottingham Forest on Friday could be a pivotal moment in their pursuit of a top-four spot this season.

Alexander Isak was the star of the day as the Swedish striker scored twice, including a stoppage-time penalty, to clinch all three points.

The Magpies remain in fifth going into the international break, but they could move into the Champions League spots should they beat Manchester United in their next game.

“A big moment in our season and we managed to dig deep and find a winner,” said Howe.

“We don’t know (how important it could be) at this moment in time, but it felt a big moment at the end.

“We went through a run of games around the League Cup final that were tough games, playing top opposition. Unfortunately we got beaten three times and it was a real test of our character how we responded to that.

“Full credit to the players, it was a huge win.”

Newcastle ended a near two-month wait for a Premier League win last weekend in beating Wolverhampton Wanderers and came flying out the blocks at the City Ground.

But the closest the visitors came to turning their early dominance into a lead was when Renan Lodi turned Isak’s cross onto his own crossbar.

Instead, it was Forest who went in front completely against the run of play thanks to a howler from Sven Botman.

The Dutch centre-back’s attempted pass back to goalkeeper Nick Pope was intercepted by Emmanuel Dennis, who produced a stunning chipped finish for just his second Forest goal.

Newcastle finally got their reward in first-half stoppage time when Isak flicked in Joe Willock’s cross off the post.

The pattern of play continued after the break as the Magpies laid siege to the Forest goal.

Just when the home side looked set to hold out for a precious point in their battle to beat the drop, Moussa Niakhate needlessly put his hand up to block Isak’s tame header.