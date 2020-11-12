Football: New Singapore jerseys inspired by Merlion for 2021 campaigns

SINGAPORE - The Merlion served as an inspiration behind the new national team kits unveiled by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Thursday (Nov 12).

The Lions will don the new kits, produced by Nike and priced at $115, at the AFF Suzuki Cup and when they resume their World Cup qualifying campaign, with both slated to take place in 2021.

The women's national team will also take part in the AFF Women's Championship next year.

The Republic are four-time winners of the biennial men's Suzuki Cup, although their last triumph came in 2012.

They currently sit third in their World Cup qualifying group, behind Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia and ahead of Yemen and Palestine, with three games left to play.

Under Japanese coach Tatsuma Yoshida, who took charge of the team in June 2019, the world No.158 Lions have shown steady improvement and have picked up wins over higher-ranked opponents, most notably against Palestine at home and Yemen in the Middle East.

The FAS said the design of the home jersey in its traditional red "incorporates the use of colour blocking as a modern interpretation of the national flag while the deep royal blue away kit reflects Singapore's vision as a forward-looking nation".

"To further pay homage to the nation's history, the 2020 kits have incorporated a contemporary take on the scales and curves of the iconic Merlion on the jersey front," it added.

"The national flag has also been given a modern interpretation through the symbolic crest on the red neck tape as well as the waveline graphic across the chest of the jerseys."

The kits feature the FAS logo in place of the national flag on the chest, for the first time since 2003, which the association says "symbolises the pride of Singapore's football history and brings back a sense of nostalgia".

The new jerseys are available online at FAS' new e-commerce store (store.fas.org.sg), which was also unveiled on Thursday and features all FAS and national team merchandise.

The first 100 fans to purchase the jerseys will receive a complimentary FAS-exclusive face mask as well as a pair of open tickets to a national team home match or international friendly in 2021, subject to terms and conditions.

FAS will donate 10 per cent of jersey sales to the OneStrong Fund, a collective trust which seeks to support less privileged families and children amidst the Covid-19 situation.

Established in May by the FAS' senior management team, the OneStrong Fund provides beneficiaries with refurbished computing devices, learning tools and materials, experiential learning journeys and other essential items.