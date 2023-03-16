Football: New entrants Geylang, Tampines and Police SA looking to make their mark in 2023 Women’s Premier League

SINGAPORE – JSSL Tampines Rovers may be making their debut in the upcoming Deloitte Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, but they are aiming to go toe-to-toe with the top teams.

The last time Tampines had a women’s team in the top-tier league was in 2016, but the side that will feature in the 2023 WPL was formed in 2022 with private football academy JSSL.

They showed signs of promise by finishing runners-up in the second-tier Women’s National League (WNL) in 2022 and have bolstered their squad this season, signing national players such as vice-captain Stephanie Dominguez and Farhanah Ruhaizat.

While Tampines coach Joe O’Sullivan was coy about specific targets, he said that they are looking to contend with the top sides as the WPL, which will feature 10 teams this season, up from seven in 2022, kicks off on Saturday.

He said: “The aim is to compete and to be up there with the rest of the best teams in the league and to that end, not to go into any game worried about defending – we want to attack, we want to score goals.”

They have produced a good showing during their pre-season tour of Kuala Lumpur in February, winning both matches – 2-1 over Kelana United FC Women and 7-0 against Malacca Sports School.

While the team boast a number of national team players and foreign signings, Farhanah, 24, insisted that it was too early to judge how the team would fare.

The forward, who was with Still Aerion last season, said: “We know that we need to be somewhere – in the top five at least. We have very good competitors and we want to give them a good fight.”

She was initially hesitant to join Tampines when O’Sullivan approached her in 2022 as she did not know about the club.

But a conversation with O’Sullivan convinced her to join the team after she realised that he had done his research on who he wanted to recruit and had individual development plans for each player.

Also with the team is Filipino-American Sara Hayduchok. The defender had trained with several other WPL teams, but ultimately decided join Tampines.

She said: “What set JSSL Tampines Rovers apart for me was the facilities, the coaching and the level of play. Those three things are really of a high standard and ultimately I love the respect and support that players have here.”

Another new entrants this season are Geylang International. Their coach Mohamed Hanafiah Al-Sofli, 37, has had a similar experience taking charge of a new team before.

He helmed the Yale-NUS College women’s team shortly after it was formed in 2018 and guided them to titles at the NUS Inter-Faculty and Inter-College Games.

While Hanafiah knows that the task ahead will not be easy, he is looking forward to a new challenge.

He said: “I’m staying true to my philosophy that I will develop the players first because the pool of female players is not a lot in Singapore. I’m prepared to see 50 per cent are experienced players while 50 per cent may be a group of players who are trying to be part of this women’s football fraternity that Singapore is building up.”