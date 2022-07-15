Football: National Stadium fills up to welcome Liverpool and Crystal Palace

SINGAPORE - Hours before kickoff of the highly anticipated match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace on Friday (July 15), fans had already begun partying outside the National Stadium.

Decked out in jerseys, hats and scarfs, pockets of fans were heard singing the Liverpool anthem, You'll Never Walk Alone, along the Kallang River or chanting "Allez, Allez, Allez" at the OCBC Square two hours before the 8.35pm start.

The Premier League clubs are in Singapore for the one-off Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy and will play in front of a packed 55,000-capacity National Stadium.

Long-time fans Taufiq Wahab and Dinessh Raaj were there early to soak up the atmosphere with their friends and family.

Taufiq, who was in attendance the last time Liverpool played here in 2009, said: "I'm really excited to sing (with the other fans during the match) because Liverpool brought us all together and there's a sense of belonging (when we're doing that).

"This is my first time meeting Dinessh and it's nice that the club is bringing so many people together.

"This might not be Anfield but we will make it like Anfield for the players."