Football: Napoli can win Champions League, say Benitez, Costacurta

MILAN – Former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Napoli coach Rafael Benitez believes the Naples side can win the Champions League this season, while former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta said Luciano Spalletti’s men “are stronger than Manchester City and all the other teams”.

The duo, who have won European club football’s biggest prize, made the comments ahead of Napoli’s trip to Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Benitez, who won the tournament with Liverpool in 2005, told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport: “When it comes to favourites in the Champions League, everyone always gives the same names, Real Madrid, Man City, etc.

“Napoli have all the credentials to impose themselves in Europe too. They are confident, they have nothing to lose.

“They play well, they have a large advantage in the league, which therefore won’t represent a great distraction on a physical and mental level.

“They can go ahead in Europe and the more they do it, the more they will grow... So why not? I’m not saying that Napoli will win the Champions League, but they can do it.”

Costacurta, who won the tournament five times with Milan, was even more bullish.

He told Italian daily Il Mattino: “Right now, Napoli are stronger than Manchester City and all the other teams. The English always fight on two fronts – the Premier League and the Champions League, which can sometimes take something away from them...

“The strongest teams in Europe still haven’t shown much strength in their leagues. That’s why I’m convinced that at this moment, Napoli have such an attitude that they can legitimately dream big.

“Now, they can overcome them all, but in two months’ time when the players will have woken up from their stupor, I don’t know.”

The optimism surrounding Napoli is due in large part to Serie A’s leading scorer Victor Osimhen and summer signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a devastating partnership which is central to their chances at home and abroad.

Between them, Nigeria striker Osimhen and “Kvaradona” have scored half of Napoli’s 56 league goals, with the Georgian wing wizard also setting up nine and providing the kind of individual brilliance which already has the world’s top clubs circling.