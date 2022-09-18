Football: Nagelsmann blames 'laissez-faire' attitude as Bayern lose, Dortmund go top

DORTMUND (AFP) - A "fantasy" goal from teenage substitute Youssoufa Moukoko fired Borussia Dortmund top of the Bundesliga on Saturday with a 1-0 derby win over Schalke, as Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the season at Augsburg.

Bayern's 1-0 loss was the fourth time in a row they have dropped points in the league, after three successive draws.

After the match, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann blamed his side's "laissez-faire" attitude and lack of teamwork for the loss.

"When I look at the statistics, we should have won... We could have tried simple things to play into the space behind (Augsburg's defence), but we played very laissez-faire in the final third," Nagelsmann said.

Nagelsmann said he was at a loss to explain his team's Bundesliga slide.

"The trend doesn't bode well. I'm thinking about myself, about the situation - about everything."

Augsburg boss Enrico Maassen said his side "suffered" for the win.

"I'm proud of my team. We took high risks and suffered."

In Dortmund, the hosts looked set to lose another chance to capitalise on Bayern's slip-up, before a late goal from 17-year-old striker Moukoko saw them claim all three points.

In Augsburg, the home side roared out of the blocks, clearly motivated for a big showing against their Bavarian neighbours.

Augsburg's Florian Niederlechner had a golden opportunity to open the scoring after 11 minutes, but a crucial intervention from Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano saw his shot scuffed into the hands of Manuel Neuer.

As the half continued, Bayern began to find their rhythm, with Sadio Mane looking certain to score after 32 minutes before being denied by a last-ditch lunge from Augsburg's Max Bauer.

Augsburg, who beat Bayern 2-1 in the corresponding fixture last year, were not content to play for a draw and continually opened Bayern up on the counter.

The deadlock was eventually broken from an Augsburg free-kick, with a miscue from Brazilian defender Iago landing perfectly for Mergim Berisha, who tapped the ball home.

Nagelsmann reacted immediately, bringing off right-back Noussair Mazraoui for forward Serge Gnabry.

The visitors continued to press for an equaliser as the match went on, but Augsburg held on for a deserved victory.

Reus injured again

Dortmund's victory over their bitter derby rivals was tempered by a potentially serious ankle injury to captain Marco Reus.

Reus, who missed Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph due to an ankle injury, was stretchered off in tears in the 30th minute after a clash with Schalke defender Florian Flick.