Football: Mourinho's Roma suffer humiliating 4-0 loss at Udinese

(REUTERS) - Jose Mourinho was handed his worst defeat at the helm of a Serie A team in his career, after AS Roma were thrashed 4-0 by Udinese, who showed no mercy on Sunday (Sept 4).

Roma could have gone top with a win but Udinese scored after five minutes through Destiny Udogie, who intercepted a pass between defender Rick Karsdorp and goalkeeper Rui Patricio to slot home.

"I prefer losing one match 4-0 than four matches 1-0," Mourinho said.

Lazar Samardzic doubled the score in the 56th minute from outside the box, while fellow midfielder Roberto Pereyra netted a left-footed shot in the 75th minute after an assist by Jean-Victor Makengo.

Sandi Lovric slotted home seven minutes later when Pereyra cut the ball back to find him in the middle of the box.

"We conceded goals due to individual mistakes, but for me they are collective mistakes," Mourinho added.

Roma are fifth on 10 points, one point behind leaders Napoli and AC Milan and level with Atalanta and fourth-placed Udinese.

Mourinho's side visit Empoli on Sept 12 after their Europa League encounter with Ludogorets Razgrad, while Udinese travel to Sassuolo next Sunday.