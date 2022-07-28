Football: More to come, promises in-form Ilhan Fandi, as Albirex face Sailors in big SPL clash

SINGAPORE - Ilhan Fandi is one of the most in-form strikers in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) with eight goals in seven matches for Albirex Niigata.

Ahead of the White Swans' top-of-the-table clash with league leaders Lion City Sailors at the Jurong East Stadium on Friday (July 29), however, the 19-year-old said there is much more still to come from him.

"I came back from a bad injury and I'm building my fitness up slowly... and I think I'm not at my 100 per cent yet, even till now," he told The Straits Times before a training session on Wednesday.

Ilhan, the third of Fandi Ahmad's four sons, tore the anterior talo-fibular ligament in his left ankle while playing for former club Young Lions on April 2.

The injury kept him out for about nine weeks and resulted in him missing the Hanoi SEA Games in May. It also delayed his debut for Albirex, whom he signed for in late April after completing his national service.

Once he returned to the pitch, though, he hit the ground running.

He needed just 19 minutes to score after coming on as a substitute in his Albirex debut against Geylang International, and has since added another seven goals, the highlight being a stunning bicycle kick against Balestier Khalsa two weeks ago.

"To be honest, I didn't know I had that in my locker," the 1.83m Ilhan said with a cheeky grin. "I was even joking with my brother (Ikhsan) and asked him: 'Did you know I could do that?' We both agreed we didn't!"

The wonder goal is testament to the Ilhan's soaring confidence. But he was quick to add he felt some of his performances for Albirex have been "not up to standard".

"Yes I've been scoring and people may think I'm (already) in the national team or things like that, but I'm here to learn," he said.

"I'm still growing as a player and I'm always asking my teammates and the coaches what I should do better. They all know my goal is to play overseas and they want to help me reach my goal. This also plays part in why I've gelled so well with the team."

Albirex head coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga praised Ilhan's drive, saying: "His character is excellent... The great thing about Ilhan is he is willing to take advice that is given to him, and try to improve. He is not easily satisfied."