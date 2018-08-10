Football: More than 95,000 fans attended this year's International Champions Cup in S'pore

SINGAPORE - A total of 95,410 spectators turned up to watch the three matches of the 2018 International Champions Cup in Singapore, organisers said on Friday (Aug 10).

While the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were absent due to their involvement with the World Cup, stars like Gianluigi Buffon (Paris Saint-Germain), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) and Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) were involved for their respective clubs during the July 26-30 tournament.

New Arsenal coach Unai Emery said the trip to Singapore was very positive as he prepared for the new English Premier League season.

He added: "We know we need to show our club around the world and this competition is for us to be together in Singapore with our supporters, the conditions for the work, and the stay in the hotel is good, and for that we are happy… this week has been very good for our preparation."

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, who replaced Emery at the French champions, said: "It is our first travel together and we will have to adapt to each other, the team gets to know me and I get to know them.

"We need such trainings to create a certain atmosphere, and to be stronger and it is what I expect from this time together."

The second match on July 28, which saw Arsenal beat PSG 5-1, drew a record crowd of 50,308 - the highest attendance so far at the Singapore leg.

Related Story Singapore artist designs special jersey numbers for Arsenal, featuring local icons like Merlion and MBS

Related Story Football: Arsenal arrive in Singapore for International Champions Cup

Last year's edition, which welcomed Chelsea, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, drew a total of 104,407 fans to the National Stadium.

Patrick Murphy, chairman and president of organsiers Catalyst Media Group, said: "The support we saw during the International Champions Cup in Singapore over the past week by both clubs and fans has been extraordinary.

"The impact they've made here - both in bringing some of the best of football and giving back to the community - and the response by the fans have been most encouraging."

Jean Ng, director of sports at Singapore Tourism Board, noted: "The passionate response from both local and visiting football fans to the International Champions Cup has been nothing short of gratifying."

The ICC will be staged in the Republic until 2020 as part of the four-year partnership with STB.