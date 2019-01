PARIS (REUTERS) - AS Monaco have sacked coach Thierry Henry and brought back their former manager Leonardo Jardim on a two-and-a-half-year contract, the struggling Ligue 1 club said in a statement on Friday (Jan 25).

Jardim was himself fired by the principality club last October and replaced by Henry, who was suspended from his duties on Thursday pending a final decision on his future.

(This story is developing)