Football: Milan defender Hernandez tests positive for coronavirus

ROME (REUTERS) - Theo Hernandez has tested positive for Covid-19 on his return from international duty with France, AC Milan said on Wednesday (Oct 13).

The left-back started both of France's games at the Uefa Nations League Finals in Italy, providing a goal and an assist as the world champions defeated Belgium and Spain to lift the trophy.

"Hernandez has tested positive for a swab carried out at home. The relevant local health authorities have been informed and the player is doing well," read a note on Milan's website.

The 24-year-old is the second member of the French squad to contract the virus in the last week, after Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot missed the final following a positive test on Saturday.

Hernandez has been a key player for Milan this season, making nine appearances in all competitions, and the news comes as blow ahead of a busy run of games for the team.

Stefano Pioli's side, who are second in Serie A, face Hellas Verona and Bologna over the next two weekends, either side of a Champions League trip to Porto.