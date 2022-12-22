Football: Michniewicz sacked as Poland coach after last-16 exit at World Cup

WARSAW – Czeslaw Michniewicz has been sacked as Poland coach following a last-16 appearance at the World Cup in Qatar, the Polish Football Federation (PZPN) announced on Thursday.

The team finished second in their group, beating Saudi Arabia, drawing with Mexico and losing to eventual champions Argentina.

In the last 16 for the first time in 36 years, they went out after a tame 3-1 defeat at the hands of holders and eventual runners-up France.

The PZPN said Michniewicz had several meetings with its president Cezary Kulesza and other officials to review the team’s performance.

“Czeslaw Michniewicz will cease to occupy the position of coach of the national team on Dec 31, 2022,” the PZPN said in a statement.

“After a thorough analysis of all the information, PZPN decided not to extend Michniewicz’s contract, which expires at the end of the year,” it added, while thanking the 52-year-old for his work after taking over the team “at a difficult moment”.

Heavily panned at home for Poland’s approach during the tournament, Michniewicz was further criticised by the PZPN for a “lack of vision on the functioning and the future of the team”.

The federation said it would “soon” start the search for a new coach, who will prepare the team for the 2024 European Championship qualifiers which start in March. They have been drawn with Albania, the Faroe Islands, Moldova and the Czech Republic in Group E.

Appointed in January 2022, Michniewicz replaced the Portuguese Paulo Sousa, who left suddenly for Brazil to take the reins at Flamengo.

During 11 months in charge, Poland won five, lost five and drew three matches. AFP, REUTERS