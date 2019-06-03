Football: Michel Platini fires broadside at Gianni Infantino ahead of Fifa election

PARIS (dpa) - Fifa president Gianni Infantino is "not credible" as the head of football's world governing body, former Uefa president Michel Platini said Monday (June 3), according to a French report.

Infantino is set to secure a fresh term as Fifa president until 2023, with no other candidates standing for election at the body's congress in Paris on Wednesday.

Former France international Platini, who is currently serving a ban from football, worked at Uefa with Infantino, who was the European body's general secretary.

Platini told a round of journalists from European newspapers, reported by Le Monde: "For me he is not credible as Fifa president and he also does not have the legitimacy to represent football."

Platini referred to one of Infantino's roles at Uefa, leading the draw ceremonies for European championships and European club competitions.

"Just because you picked balls (from a bowl) doesn't mean you can represent Fifa," he said.

Infantino was a good lawyer in his job at Uefa but had criticised Fifa for 10 years, Platini said.

Furthermore Infantino never supported women's football, Platini said in comments which come ahead of Friday's start of the women's World Cup in France.

"He was not a fan of women's football. He was laughing at women's football. He is not a believer in it," Platini said.

Platini was banned by the Fifa ethics committee for eight years in 2015 in connection with a payment of 2 million Swiss francs (S$2.74 million) from former Fifa president Sepp Blatter.

The ban was later reduced to four years and expires in October.

Blatter is serving a six-year football ban.

Infantino was elected Fifa president in February 2016 to complete Blatter's term.