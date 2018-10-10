Football: Messi to star in Cirque du Soleil show

BARCELONA (AFP) - Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi's stellar career will be the subject of a new Cirque du Soleil show next year, the five-time world player of the year said on Wednesday (Oct 10).

"I am proud to announce the creation of a new Cirque du Soleil show in 2019 based on the story of my life and passion for football," said Messi, whose Instagram feed showed him clad in a T-shirt of the Canadian troupe famed for their extravagant shows.

The forward had on Monday posted a video of himself wearing the shirt and juggling what appeared to be a red clown nose.

Cirque du Soleil said on its website that they were thrilled to confirm the link-up with the 31-year-old.

"The show will draw its inspiration from the incredible talent and accomplishments of the football legend, who embodies the unique spirit and values of his sport," the troupe said.