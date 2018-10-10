Football: Messi to star in Cirque du Soleil show

BARCELONA (AFP) - Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi's stellar career will be the subject of a new Cirque du Soleil show next year, the five-time world player of the year said on Wednesday (Oct 10).

"I am proud to announce the creation of a new Cirque du Soleil show in 2019 based on the story of my life and passion for football," said Messi, whose Instagram feed showed him clad in a T-shirt of the Canadian troupe famed for their extravagant shows.

The forward had on Monday posted a video of himself wearing the shirt and juggling what appeared to be a red clown nose.

Cirque du Soleil said on its website that they were thrilled to confirm the link-up with the 31-year-old.

"The show will draw its inspiration from the incredible talent and accomplishments of the football legend, who embodies the unique spirit and values of his sport," the troupe said.

Me siento honrado de anunciar la creación de un nuevo show del @cirquedusoleil durante el 2019, basado en la historia de mi vida y la pasión para el fútbol. #MessiCirque /// I am honoured to announce my partnership with @CirqueduSoleil for the creation of a brand-new show in 2019 based on my life and the passion for Football. #MessiCirque
