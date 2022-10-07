Football: Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina captain Lionel Messi said on Thursday that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will "surely" be the last of his career.

"It's my last World Cup, surely. I feel good physically, I was able to do a very good pre-season this year, which I couldn't do last year. It was essential to get to where I am, with a good state of mind and a lot of hope," the 35-year-old told ESPN Argentina.

Messi, who is due to appear in his fifth World Cup, made his international debut in 2005 and has since won 164 caps for Argentina and is the country's all-time record scorer with 90 goals.

In the interview, which took place in Paris where Messi plays for Paris Saint-Germain, he admitted he was nervous about the impending tournament in Qatar.

"There is anxiety, nerves about the World Cup," he said.

"We can't wait for it to start."

Messi's international debut as a substitute against Hungary in 2005 lasted just two minutes before he was sent off but he quicky established himself in the national team set-up and travelled to Germany for his first World Cup in 2006.

He went on to play in the 2010 edition in South Africa, 2014 in Brazil, where Argentina reached the final, and 2018 in Russia.

The current side, under the management of Lionel Scaloni has now gone 35 games without defeat and is likely to figure as one of the pre-tournament favourites for the Qatar tournament.

"We have reached a good moment, with a very well-equipped and very strong group, but anything can happen," said Messi.

"All the games are very difficult. The favourites are not always the ones who end up winning or taking the path that one expected.

"Argentina is always a candidate because of its history and what it means. But we are not the only favourites, there are other teams that are above us." AFP