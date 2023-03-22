Football: Messi ‘madness’ as world champions play first match

BUENOS AIRES – Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates will make a triumphant return in their homeland on Thursday when they play their first match since winning the World Cup in Qatar.

More than 1.5 million fans have applied for 63,000 available tickets for the friendly match against Central American minnows Panama at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

Football-mad Argentinians were out in even larger numbers following the Albiceleste’s dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over France in December. An estimated five million people thronged the streets of Buenos Aires a few days later for the trophy parade.

Such was the multitude that the parade had to be abandoned long before it reached central Buenos Aires as it was already hours behind schedule.

Messi had been widely expected to retire from international football after the final in Doha, but the Paris Saint-Germain forward said he wanted to carry on a bit longer so he could wear the blue and white Argentina jersey as a world champion.

“He is in good shape, he wants to keep coming. When he tells me that he doesn’t feel good, we’ll see,” coach Lionel Scaloni said on Tuesday. “At the moment he is happy with the national team.”

The expectation was slightly soured earlier in March when two men fired shots at a closed supermarket in Rosario belonging to the family of Messi’s wife, before leaving a menacing message aimed at the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi, though, has taken it all in his stride, and for the mayor of Rosario, it was more of a publicity stunt than a genuine threat.

“What story goes more quickly viral in the world than an attack on Messi?“ said Pablo Javkin.