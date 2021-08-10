Football: Messi agrees to Paris St-Germain deal, says report

PARIS (REUTERS) - Lionel Messi has reached an agreement with Paris Saint0Germain (PSG) over a transfer to the French club, sports paper L'Equipe said on its website on Tuesday (Aug 10), adding he was due to arrive in Paris in the coming hours.

Messi, the 34-year-old record goalscorer for both Argentina and Barcelona, is one of the greatest players of all time.

Reporters later saw Messi at Barcelona airport, though his destination could not immediately be confirmed.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, wept on Sunday as he bade farewell to his boyhood team, after the club said they could no longer afford to keep him, blaming La Liga's fair play rules.

The PSG frontline is already formidable, with Messi's former Barca teammate Neymar and young France striker Kylian Mbappe seen as two of the best players on the planet.

But the arrival of Messi, Barca's all-time record goalscorer with 682 in 17 years in the first team, will boost the club's ambitions to win a first ever Champions League.

Messi is the latest big-name arrival at PSG on a free transfer this summer after coach Mauricio Pochettino’s side snapped up Spanish defender Sergio Ramos after he left Real Madrid. Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum also joined after running down his contract with Liverpool.

Italy’s Euro 2020-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has also joined after his contract with AC Milan ran out, while Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi joined from Inter Milan for a reported €60 million (S$111 million).

The transfer of Messi, whose last contract with Barca was worth a total of €555 million and reported to be the most lucrative in world sport, is also set to provoke a renewed new debate about Uefa’s financial fair play rules.

The rules were first introduced in 2009 to restrict some of the worst excesses of the game but have been criticised by some leading figures for being ineffective.

The arrival of Messi, who has 245 million followers on Instagram and is Barcelona's most decorated player of all time, is also welcome news for France's Ligue 1, embroiled in a crisis over TV rights.