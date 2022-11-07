Football: Merciless Magpies leave Saints spiralling as pressure mounts on Hasenhuttl

Newcastle United produced another ruthlessly impressive display in a 4-1 English Premier League win over struggling Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday, with Miguel Almiron bagging his seventh goal in as many games.

Quickfire second-half goals from substitute Chris Wood and Joe Willock all but sealed a fourth straight win for Newcastle, with Bruno Guimaraes adding a late flourish after Romain Perraud’s consolation goal for the hosts.

“I’m very pleased with the result,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said.

“The performance wasn’t our best, but I’m not going to pick it to pieces. We were not at our best, but we scored four wonderful goals.

“It was a tough game for us, Southampton dropped into bottom three yesterday, so we knew they would show a reaction. It feels a little flat because we didn’t hit the heights which we have in other weeks, but we were clinical when we needed to be.”

The result lifted the Magpies, who extended their unbeaten run to nine matches, to third place on 27 points from 14 games, while Southampton remained in 18th spot on 12 points after a sixth defeat in nine games.

However, Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said he was not concerned about his future despite the club’s dismal run and position in the table. In fact, The Athletic has reported that the club have already decided to sack the Austrian and it is just of a matter of when as the World Cup break looms.

“I’m never concerned, I always try to do my job,” said Hasenhuettl, who is currently the Premier League’s fourth-longest serving manager having been appointed in early December 2018.

“I have taken a lot of decisions in my job since I’m here. The good thing is, I don’t have to take this one.”

After four straight defeats, Southampton had strung together a three-match unbeaten run before losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace on Oct 29 and desperately needed a response against Newcastle, but they were clearly second-best throughout the contest.

Southampton have won only once since the start of September – a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth – and Hasenhuettl conceded he did not see a way out of the slump in form.

“At the moment, no,” he said.

“I cannot say the effort was not there. Until the last minute we tried and we put in a lot of effort on the pitch.

“You cannot say the team is not fighting for it, but in the moment we are not taking the reward for the effort on the pitch. It’s a reflection of what we’ve done so far. It has not been good enough.”

Southampton host Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup on Wednesday and will travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday in their last fixture before the league pauses for the World Cup. REUTERS