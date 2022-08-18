Football: Mendy rape accuser tells UK court she tried to fight off footballer

LONDON (AFP) - The UK jury in the rape trial of French footballer Benjamin Mendy was on Wednesday (Aug 17) told by one of his accusers how she had shouted "stop" while trying to fight him off.

The 32-year-old woman's recorded interview was played at Chester Crown Court in north-west England.

She recalled how the 28-year-old Manchester City player, wearing just boxer shorts, had walked in on her having a shower at his house, where she had stayed the night with one of his friends.

"I said, 'You need to leave'," she recalled.

"I kept pushing him away, he kept grabbing me back. I just kept trying to wriggle out.

"He got very close but I pushed him away as much as I could," she added.

The woman, the first of seven accusers to give evidence in his trial, said in the interview that she had considered screaming, but thought "there's no point as he's in his own territory."

She had stayed the night at Mendy's home in the village of Mottram St Andrew in rural Cheshire with one of the footballer's friends following a night out in October 2018.

She told prosecutor Timothy Cray that she had felt "out of control" during the incident.

"I kept saying, 'stop' and 'no' but that wasn't heard."

Mendy is facing eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven young women.

The Premier League star has pleaded not guilty to all the charges in a complex trial that is expected to last 15 weeks.