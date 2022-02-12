Football: Mbappe's late winner helps PSG strengthen lead in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain's forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates during the match against Stade Rennais on Feb 11, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
PARIS (REUTERS) - Runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain left it late as Kylian Mbappe scored three minutes into stoppage time to beat Stade Rennais 1-0 in Ligue 1 on Friday (Feb 11).

PSG, who host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday (Feb 15), are now 16 points ahead of second-placed Marseille, who play at struggling Metz on Sunday (Feb 13).

Rennes were three minutes away from becoming only the second team to take points off PSG at the Parc des Princes this season but got caught as they pushed forward and were punished by a quick counter-attack.

Lionel Messi set up Mbappe, who opened up his body to casually convert, having gone closest earlier to securing victory for his side.

A deflected Mbappe shot hit the post just before half-time and he found the net midway through the second half, but that effort was ruled offside by VAR (video assistant referee).

Rennes remained in fifth place in Ligue 1.

