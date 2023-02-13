Football: Mbappe takes part in PSG training ahead of Bayern clash

Kylian Mbappe picked up a hamstring injury on Feb 1, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
PARIS - Kylian Mbappe took part in training on Sunday, raising hopes that the Paris St Germain forward could play in Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes.

Sports daily L’Equipe reported on Sunday that Mbappe participated in the collective session although he did not stay with the squad the whole time.

Mbappe picked up a hamstring injury on Feb 1 and PSG said he would be ruled out of action for three weeks.

Coach Christophe Galtier on Saturday said he would take ‘zero risk’ with Mbappe.

PSG have been in poor form recently, losing 3-1 at Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday for their fourth defeat of the year in all competitions. REUTERS

