Football: Mbappe says he consulted French president Macron over PSG deal

PARIS (AFP) - Kylian Mbappe made the startling revelation Monday (May 23) that he had talked over his potential transfer to Real Madrid with Emmanuel Macron, saying he appreciated the "good advice" of the French president, who wanted the Paris Saint-Germain star to stay in France.

World Cup winner Mbappe had for months seemed certain to sign for Real Madrid before being persuaded to sign a new three-year deal at PSG, the club he joined in 2017.

"We talked quite a bit," Mbappe said of his exchanges with Macron. "You can say that it was good advice.

"He wanted me to stay, that's part of the negotiations."

Mbappe said that Macron was one of a number of different people to whom he had talked.

"It's then that you see that football has changed and has an important place in society. It's important to also know how to stay in one's place despite the importance that can be given to me in the country."

There has been speculation that as well as a gigantic, undisclosed financial package, PSG's Qatari owners had persuaded Mbappe to remain with his hometown club by agreeing to give the 23-year-old forward some say in which players to sign for next season.

Mbappe however denied any such agreement had been made.

"I remain a footballer, who is part of a team, and I will not go beyond this role. I won't go beyond my role as a player," he said at a press conference seated alongside PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

"Everyone knows that last year, I wanted to leave and I was convinced that it was the best choice, but the years go by and things change.

"I am French and there is this sentimental side to leaving my country which would have been difficult.

"The project has changed, my club wants to build a new sporting ambition and I think there are other great stories to write here, that's what matters."

Hours after Mbappe announced on Saturday that he was staying at the club came the news that PSG's powerful sporting director Leonardo - heavily criticised by supporters - had been sacked.

Al-Khelaifi said Mbappe's decision to stay at the French champions sent "a very strong sign".

"We are keeping the best player in the world," the president said.

"This is a great day for Paris Saint-Germain, for our supporters in France and in the whole world - Kylian is staying at PSG for the next three seasons and that is important for us and for Ligue 1."