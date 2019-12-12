Football: Mbappe and Neymar dazzle as PSG thrash Galatasaray in Champions League

PARIS (REUTERS) - Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were at their brilliant best as Paris St Germain demolished Galatasaray 5-0 in their final Champions League Group A game at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (Dec 11).

Both Mbappe and Neymar scored one and set up two other goals as the French champions, who had already made sure they would end the group phase on top, finished with 16 points, five ahead of Real Madrid after the 13-time champions beat Club Brugge 3-1 away.

Galatasaray, who also conceded goals by Pablo Sarabia, Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani and ended with two points, are eliminated from all European competitions.

PSG and Galatasaray fans clashed briefly before kickoff outside the stadium with one supporter being taken to hospital with a minor injury, a police source said.