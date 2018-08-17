Football: Matsumoto Yamaga unveils loan signing Anders Aplin, the first Singaporean in J.League

SINGAPORE - National defender Anders Aplin has become the first Singaporean football player to sign for a J.League team.

The 27-year-old Geylang International player inked a loan deal with second-tier J2 League leaders Matsumoto Yamaga and was unveiled on the club website (Aug 17) afternoon.

Under the deal, made during Yamaga's mid-season transfer window, Aplin will be with Yamaga until Jan 1, 2019, with a view to extend the stint next season. Co-incidentally, Aplin will don the No. 27 jersey.

The Straits Times first broke the story about Aplin's move on July 31 and it has been a remarkable rise for someone who was playing amateur football in the National Football League as recently as 2015, and made his senior national team debut only in March.

However, his committed displays did not go unnoticed.

The working relationship between Yamaga and Geylang, which was brokered by their common sponsors Epson, opened doors for Aplin, but the defender also had to prove his worth in a one-week stint at Yamaga in January 2018.

Then, Aplin impressed Yamaga manager Yasuharu Sorimachi and his backroom staff with his superior fitness as he recorded higher yo-yo (fitness) test scores than some of Yamaga's first-team players.

Formed in 1965, Yamaga worked their way up from the lower leagues to the J2 League only in 2012, and played their only season in the top-flight J1 League in 2015. The Ptarmigans currently have 56 points from 28 games, six ahead of second-placed Oita Trinita.

They will play third-placed Machida Zelvia on Saturday but it is understood Aplin will be considered for selection from their next match - another home game against Yokohama FC on Aug 25.

Aplin, who arrived in Matsumoto on Aug 6, said he knows that his J.League journey and the fight - to make it to the matchday squad and become the first Singaporean to play there - has only just begun.

"If any aspiring footballer has the opportunity to play abroad and learn, he should take it," Aplin told ST.

"Training and living here have been tough and I recognise the enormity of the task at hand, as I am representing Singapore in a way. But it is a good experience and I'm taking it one day at a time and focusing on improving."