Football: Martinelli stars as leaders Arsenal crush Everton to go five points clear

LONDON - Gabriel Martinelli starred as Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 rout of struggling Everton on Wednesday.

Bukayo Saka broke Everton’s stubborn resistance late in the first half before Brazilian forward Martinelli doubled Arsenal’s lead at the Emirates Stadium.

Martin Odegaard bagged the third and Martinelli wrapped up Arsenal’s biggest victory since October on a night that could serve as another landmark moment in their surge towards the title.

It was essential for Mikel Arteta’s side to win their game in hand on second-placed Manchester City as the title race approaches its climax.

With 13 games left, the victory keeps Arsenal in pole position to win the title for the first time since Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ in 2003-04.

After wobbling during a run of three league games without a win that culminated with City knocking them off top spot with a 3-1 win at the Emirates, Arsenal have bounced back impressively.

Three successive wins since the City defeat have taken the Gunners to 60 points, which is their joint-highest total after 25 Premier League fixtures, along with that famous 2003-04 campaign and 2007-08.

Sean Dyche started his Everton reign with a shock 1-0 win against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Feb 4.

But Everton have lost three times and won just once since then, leaving them sitting third bottom of the table.

Everton have played a game more than all the teams around them at the bottom and remain the league’s lowest scorers this season with just 17 goals.

Unless Dyche can fix their malaise, Everton are in grave danger of playing in the second tier for the first time since 1954.

Arteta was rewarded for naming the same team that won 1-0 at Leicester on Saturday, with Leandro Trossard again selected in attack instead of Eddie Nketiah.