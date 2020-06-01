Football: Marcus Thuram takes a knee in Bundesliga as Monchengladbach beat Union Berlin 4-1

BERLIN (AFP, REUTERS) - Marcus Thuram made not only a footballing statement as he scored twice in the Bundesliga on Sunday (May 31), he also made a political one.

The 22-year-old French striker scored twice as Borussia Monchengladbach continued their push for a European place by thrashing Union Berlin 4-1.

Thuram continued his recent hot form when he headed his team's second goal after 41 minutes after Florian Neuhaus had put the hosts ahead in the 17th minute.

Thuram - whose father, French World Cup winner Lilian is outspoken on the subject of racism - took the opportunity to make a solitary statement.

He knelt and bowed his head, echoing past protest by National Football League players in the US in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, an issue which has surged back into the headlines following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sebastian Andersson briefly cut the deficit for the visitors five minutes after the restart.

But the hosts, playing fluid football in front of empty stands filled with cardboard cutouts of fans, were far superior, constantly finding space to attack.

Thuram grabbed his second goal on the hour, tapping in at the far post after Alassane Plea threaded another pass through the Union defence.

Plea turned scorer himself with a well-timed left-footed shot to join Thuram on 10 goals this season and put Gladbach back in the mix for a Champions League spot with their first win in three games.

“We did what we set out to do,” Gladbach coach Marco Rose said. “When we had possession we were dominant even though we made one or two mistakes more than we should. But we scored four good goals and I am obviously very satisfied with the performance and the result.”

The Foals, who next travel to Freiburg, are third in the standings on 56 points, ahead of Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference.

RB Leipzig, fifth on 55, take on Cologne on Monday.

Bayern Munich lead the standings on 67 following their 5-0 demolition of Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday.