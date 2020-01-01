Football: Mane set to be crowned king of Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AFP) - Liverpool sharpshooter Sadio Mane is expected to become the first African football headline-maker of 2020 by winning the Player of the Year award in Egypt next week.

Senegal talisman Mane is tipped to become the second star from his country after El Hadji Diouf to be named Player of the Year at the Jan 7 ceremony.

His rivals are Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian who won the last two editions, and Algerian Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City.

The Player of the Year, and the winners of seven other male and female categories, will be announced at a ceremony in Egyptian Red Sea resort Hurghada.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had found it hard choose between his two players.

Asked about which striker should win the award earlier, the German said: "I have no clue.

"I love them both, so for me it would be easy - there would be two first places, easy as that.

"They are both incredible players, so I don't know what you would decide but somebody will decide it and they both would deserve it. That's it."