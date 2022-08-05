Football: Manchester United's Telles joins Sevilla on season-long loan

Telles (above) signed for United from Porto in October 2020, registering 50 appearances in two seasons at Old Trafford. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
11 min ago

MANCHESTER (REUTERS) - Manchester United defender Alex Telles has joined Sevilla on loan for the season, the Premier League club said on Thursday (Aug 4).

Sevilla, who finished fourth in La Liga last term to qualify for the Champions League, will cover his wages for the season but there is no obligation to buy the 29-year-old Brazilian.

Telles has seen competition in his left-back position increase after United signed Netherlands defender Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord last month, with England international Luke Shaw also to contend with.

Telles signed for United from Porto in October 2020, registering 50 appearances in two seasons at Old Trafford.

More On This Topic
Football: Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness after missing pre-season
Football: Eriksen spoke with 'every' United manager about move during Spurs spell

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top