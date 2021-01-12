Football: Manchester United v Liverpool highlights FA Cup fourth round

LONDON (REUTERS) - Manchester United will host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup after the two arch rivals were drawn together on Monday (Jan 11), with the game set to be played a week after their Premier League summit clash.
The two sides, who are both top of the Premier League table and go head-to-head in the league on Sunday, meet in the cup for the first time since Dirk Kuyt scored a late winner as Liverpool beat United 2-1 in January 2012.
United have not beaten Liverpool since March 2018, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yet to taste victory against Juergen Klopp's side in four attempts.
Defending champions Arsenal will be on the road and play either Southampton or Shrewsbury Town, with the third round tie yet to be decided after the game was called off when Shrewsbury reported Covid-19 cases in their squad.
Manchester City travel to fourth tier side Cheltenham Town while Tottenham Hotspur, who beat eighth tier Marine, travel to second tier Wycombe Wanderers.
Chelsea host Championship side Luton Town while Sheffield Untied, who recorded their first win of the season at Bristol Rovers in the third round, host Plymouth Argyle.
Fulham take on Burnley in an all-Premier League matchup while League Two side Crawley Town, who upset Leeds United, are away at Bournemouth.
The draw for the fifth round was also made on Monday, with the Premier League's 'Big Six' avoiding match-ups against each other should they advance.
Fourth round draw - to be played weekend of Jan 23-24:
Cheltenham Town v Manchester City
Bournemouth v Crawley Town
Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Liverpool
Southampton/Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal
Barnsley v Norwich City
Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Millwall v Bristol City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool
Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham v Burnley
Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea v Luton Town
Stockport County/West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers
Brentford v Leicester City
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday
Fifth round draw - to be played week starting Feb 8:
Fulham or Burnley v Bournemouth or Crawley
Manchester United or Liverpool v Stockport County/West Ham or Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield United or Plymouth Argyle v Millwall or Bristol City
Chorley or Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury Town or Arsenal
Barnsley or Norwich City v Chelsea or Luton Town
Everton or Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers or Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea or Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham or Manchester City
Brentford or Leicester v Brighton or Blackpool