Football: Manchester United looking to sign a new forward, says manager Erik ten Hag

MANCHESTER - Manager Erik ten Hag said Manchester United are looking to bring in a new forward to plug the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese star’s departure from the Premier League club in the wake of an explosive interview with TalkTV.

Ronaldo said, in the interview with Piers Morgan last month, that he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect ten Hag.

United then announced that the Portugal international, who rejoined the club in August 2021 after winning eight major trophies with them from 2003 to 2009, would leave immediately.

The BBC reported that the United boss is examining top-class number nine options.

Some players who have caught his eye, especially with their performances in Qatar, are his fellow Dutchman Cody Gakpo and Ronaldo’s compatriot Goncalo Ramos, even though neither fits the bill exactly.

PSV Eindhoven’s Gakpo, 23, netted the Netherlands’ opening goals against Senegal, Ecuador and Qatar and was the only player to score in all three group games.

Besides his goal threat, he has displayed a knack for creating chances for his team-mates – racking up 12 assists for PSV this season – and is deceptively quick and agile for his 1.93m frame.

“He has everything it takes to become a star,” purred Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal of his young ace.

Ramos, Benfica’s 21-year-old frontman, replaced Ronaldo in Portugal’s World Cup last-16 win against Switzerland, scoring a hat-trick.

Asked if United were in the market for a new striker, ten Hag told reporters: “Yes, but only when we find the right player.

“We do everything that is in our power, so I do research on every opportunity that comes. We do everything we can if that opportunity will be there.

“I cannot give comment on specific players, I will never do.

“I’ve told you before, in the summer as well, when you talked about a lot of players. Each player is under contract and I respect that, but we make sure we are working in the background to get the right players in.”

United next host second-tier Burnley in the League Cup on Dec 21, after the World Cup in Qatar. REUTERS