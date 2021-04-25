Football: Manchester United held to goalless draw at Leeds

LEEDS (REUTERS) - Second-placed Manchester United edged closer towards qualification for the Champions League, the tournament their owners tried to break away from on last week, with a goalless draw at Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday (April 25).

The point left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side 12 points clear of fifth-placed West Ham United with five games of the season remaining. Manchester City are top of the table on 77 points, 10 ahead of United.

Manchester United were one of 12 top European clubs who last week announced they were setting up a breakaway Super League before the plan rapidly fell apart.

United, like the other founder members would have featured in the competition every year without the need for qualification.

There were few chances at Elland Road in what was a physical clash, the visitors going closest to scoring through a dipping free kick from Marcus Rashford just before halftime which was tipped over by Leeds keeper Illan Meslier.

As always, Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds were energetic and determined but they too struggled to create openings with their best effort a deflected Helder Costa shot which flew just over the bar.

Manchester United won the reverse fixture 6-2 earlier this season.

A plane carrying a slogan against United's owners, the American Glazer family, flew over the stadium before kick-off.