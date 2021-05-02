Football: Manchester United fans storm on Old Trafford pitch ahead of Liverpool match

The anti-Glazer movement has gained momentum following the club's failed attempt to form part of a breakaway European Super League.
  Published
    44 min ago

(REUTERS) - Manchester United fans protesting against the Glazer family's ownership of the club gathered on the Old Trafford pitch ahead of Sunday's (May 2) Premier League game against Liverpool.

The anti-Glazer movement has gained momentum in recent weeks following the club's failed attempt to form part of a breakaway European Super League last month.

The club was bought by the American Glazer family for £790 million (S$1.45 billion) in 2005.

Although it has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012, the Glazers retain majority ownership.

