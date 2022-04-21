Football: Manchester United announce Erik ten Hag as new manager from next season

MANCHESTER (AFP) - Erik ten Hag will leave Ajax to become Manchester United manager next season, the English giants confirmed on Thursday (April 21).

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Erik ten Hag as men's first team manager, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year," United said in a statement.

He will succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who replaced the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. The German is set to move into a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag, 52, will become United's fifth permanent manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

"It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead," said the Dutchman.

"I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve."

United, champions of England a record 20 times, are sixth in the Premier League with five games remaining this season, three points behind Tottenham, who occupy the fourth Champions League spot.

Ajax are top of the Dutch Eredivisie, four points clear of PSV Eindhoven, with five matches remaining, but lost to their rivals in the Dutch Cup final.

Ten Hag, Ajax head coach since December 2017, led them to the league and cup double in 2018-19 and 2020-21.