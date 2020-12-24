Football: Manchester rivals to clash in League Cup semi-finals

LONDON (AFP) - Manchester United will face bitter rivals Manchester City in the League Cup semi-finals after a dramatic 2-0 win at Everton, while Tottenham joined them in the last four with a 3-1 victory against Stoke on Wednesday (Dec 23).

United dominated for long periods of their quarter-final at Goodison Park, but it took until the 88th minute before Edinson Cavani broke the deadlock.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker's fourth goal for United since joining on a free transfer in October came at the same venue where he opened his account for the club last month.

Anthony Martial bagged United's second goal in stoppage time.

"Cavani's finish wasn't bad! He is a quality striker. We know when we defend well we have got players to win us the game," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

"The spirit in the camp is good and this will give us a boost going into the Christmas period."

After a rocky period that raised questions about Solskjaer's future following their exit from the Champions League, United have recovered their equilibrium.

They are third in the Premier League and have won their last three matches in all competitions.

United last lifted silverware when they won the Europa League in 2017.

Solskjaer, who won nine major trophies as a player with United, took charge at Old Trafford in 2018 and saw his side lose in three semi-finals last term.

He now has a chance to go one better this season after United were drawn to face holders City in the last four.

United were beaten by City at the same stage of the competition last season and Solskjaer said: "We are in the semi-finals, so we are one step away.

"It is the worst game to lose, a semi-final. We are going to do everything we can to get to that game in a good state."

Tottenham and second-tier Brentford will meet in the other semi-final, with the matches to be played over one leg in the week commencing Jan 4.

Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes were the only United players to retain their places after the 6-2 rout of Leeds at the weekend, with Paul Pogba returning to the starting line-up.

Solskjaer sent on Marcus Rashford and Martial in the second half and it proved an inspired move.

With just two minutes left before a penalty shoot-out, Martial slipped a pass to Cavani, who drove a superb strike past Robin Olsen from the edge of the area.

Martial then slotted home with virtually the last kick.