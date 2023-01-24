Football: Manchester City sign Argentine midfielder Perrone

Argentine midfielder Maximo Perrone (left) has been signed on a contract with City until 2028. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
38 sec ago
Published
40 sec ago

MANCHESTER, England - Manchester City have signed Argentine midfielder Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield on a contract until 2028, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 20-year-old scored three times and provided two assists after making his debut with the Buenos Aires-based team in March.

Perrone is currently playing in the Under-20 South American championship and at City will join compatriot and World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, who arrived in Manchester last year.

City are second in the Premier League, five points behind Arsenal, having played a game more than the London side, who they play in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Football: Guardiola hails 'incredible' hat-trick hero Haaland
Football: No one is laughing at Arsenal’s title ambitions now, says Zinchenko

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top