Football: Manchester City produce late comeback to retain Premier League title

MANCHESTER (REUTERS) - Manchester City won their fourth Premier League title in five years on Sunday (May 22) after beating Aston Villa 3-2 at home on the final day of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side clinched the title with 93 points, one ahead of second-placed Liverpool, to win their ninth major trophy since the Spaniard took over at the club in 2016.

City had to fight back from 2-0 down in the second half, but three goals in the space of five minutes – including two from German substitute Ilkay Gundogan – set off the party, with fans pouring onto the field at the Etihad Stadium at the final whistle.

Liverpool had also found it hard to get their business done at Anfield against Wolverhampton Wanderers but late goals from Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson earned them a 3-1 win.

Tottenham Hotspur comfortably secured the fourth Champions League spot with a 5-0 win at relegated Norwich, while North London rivals Arsenal had to settle for fifth spot despite crushing Everton 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Burnley were relegated after they lost 2-1 at home to Newcastle, while Leeds secured survival with a 2-1 victory at Brentford.

Norwich and Watford had already been relegated before the final day.