Football: Man United's Rashford to have shoulder operation and will miss season start

(REUTERS) - Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will soon undergo surgery on a shoulder injury, the English Premier League club said on Friday (July 30).

The 23-year-old had struggled with the problem during the latter part of the 2020-2021 season and played only a limited role with England during their run to the Euro 2020 final, where they lost to champions Italy.

"Following consultation between Marcus, the manager, club medical staff and specialists, Marcus will undergo surgery imminently to resolve his shoulder injury," United said in a statement.

"He will now focus on his rehabilitation in order to return as soon as possible."

United gave no indication of the likely length of Rashford's absence, but the BBC reported earlier this month that he is expected to be out for around 12 weeks and will miss the start of the Premier League season.

Rashford's absence at the start of the campaign would be a huge blow for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Norwegian aiming to improve on last season's second-place league finish, where they were 14 points behind champions Manchester City.

United start their 2021-2022 season on Aug 14 against Leeds United at Old Trafford.