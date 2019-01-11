Football: Man United's Pogba should be fit to face Spurs says Solskjaer

MANCHESTER, England (REUTERS) - Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to be fit for this weekend's Premier League visit to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Thursday (Jan 10).

The France international picked up a knock in a challenge by Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey in United's 2-0 win at St James' Park on Jan. 2 and was struggling to recover.

Pogba did not play in last weekend's FA Cup third-round win over Reading and travelled separately from the squad to a warm-weather training camp in Dubai after staying back for treatment.

"He looked okay towards the end (of the training camp), so he'll be fit," caretaker manager Solskjaer was quoted as telling a news conference on the United website.

"He did have some problems but he came through the last couple of sessions well, so he should be okay."

United have a perfect record under Solskjaer, who took over in December, with Pogba playing a key role in the league wins over Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth.

United are in sixth place on 38 points, six points behind Chelsea who occupy the final Champions league qualifying spot. Third-placed Spurs are 10 points clear of Solskjaer's side, having beaten United 3-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season.