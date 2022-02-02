Football: Man United's Greenwood further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM (AFP) - Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill as police were again granted more time to question the 20-year-old.

The player was first arrested on Sunday after Greater Manchester Police were made aware of "online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence".

Detectives were given additional time on Monday to question the player, whom they have not formally named as the suspect.

The force said in a statement on Tuesday (Feb 1): "Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

"The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow, Wednesday 2 February.

"Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill."

Within hours of the allegations appearing on Sunday, Greenwood, regarded as one of the rising stars of English football, was suspended from playing or training with United until further notice.

The posts have since been deleted from the social media page.

Complainants of sexual offences must not be identified under English law and their anonymity is protected for life.

United issued a new statement following the latest developments on Tuesday.

"Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind," the Premier League club said.

"As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."