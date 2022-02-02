Football: Man United's Greenwood freed on bail after arrest for rape, assault and murder threats

(REUTERS, AFP) - Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been released on bail pending further investigations, police said on Wednesday (Feb 2), after the 20-year-old player was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

He was on Tuesday re-arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.

The allegations were posted on Instagram on Sunday and later deleted.

The victim is understood to be Greenwood's girlfriend, Harriet Robson, an 18-year-old student.

Images, videos and a voice recording of the 20-year-old star purportedly assaulting and sexually abusing his partner were posted on her Instagram page on Sunday and while they have since been deleted, they have spread like wildfire across social media.

They showed her bloodied and bruised and sporting a busted lip, while in the voice recording, Greenwood was heard demanding sex against her will.

"A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday Jan 30) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

United have suspended Greenwood, saying he would not return to training or play for the English Premier League club until further notice. The club reiterated its "strong condemnation of violence of any kind" on Tuesday.

Sportswear giant Nike said on Monday it had suspended its relationship with Greenwood as it was concerned by the allegations.

The forward began his career at United's academy and has played once for the England national team.

Greenwood made his United debut in 2019 and has since made 129 appearances for the club, scoring 35 goals after coming up through the youth ranks.

He signed a new deal in February 2021, keeping him at Old Trafford until at least 2025.

He made his England debut against Iceland in September 2020 but he and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden were sent home after a breach of the team's coronavirus guidelines. He has yet to win another cap for the Three Lions.