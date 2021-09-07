Football: Man United to introduce Covid-19 certification checks at Old Trafford

LONDON (REUTERS) - Manchester United on Monday (Sept 6) said that fans coming to Old Trafford should be prepared to get their Covid-19 status checked, with the measure set to be introduced at the game against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Fans above 18 must be able to show that they are either fully vaccinated or have received a negative Covid-19 PCR or lateral flow test result within 48 hours of kick-off.

The step comes after the British government indicated that Covid-19 certification checks are likely to be mandatory for those attending large events from Oct 1.

"Manchester United are obliged to follow this national government guidance to ensure that all supporters can attend matches safely and to try to avoid further capacity restrictions in future," the club said in a statement.

Meanwhile, away fans will be allowed to attend European club competition games when the group stage of the Champions League, Europa League and inaugural Conference League get under way next week, European football's governing body (Uefa) said on Monday.

However, travelling supporters will still be subject to national government Covid-19 restrictions.

Away fans have not been allowed at European club competition matches since the start of the pandemic, with only a limited number of supporters present at the Champions League and Europa League finals in May.

"Considering the different rules and regulations applicable across the Uefa member association territories, it was decided to... leave any decision with regards to spectators to the relevant competent authorities," Uefa said in a statement.

Uefa added that it will no longer require players who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 to be tested in order to play in European club competition matches.

However, players may still need to be tested to enter countries for matches according to government restrictions.

The Champions League group stage kicks off on Sept 14, with matches including United at Young Boys and Barcelona hosting Bayern Munich.