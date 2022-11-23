Football: Manchester United owners consider sale as Ronaldo exits

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom - Manchester United’s owners said on Tuesday they were ready to sell the club after it was earlier confirmed star player Cristiano Ronaldo was leaving the Premier League giants.

Weeks of turbulence at Old Trafford appeared to have come to an end when the club announced Ronaldo was leaving with “immediate effect”.

That dramatic announcement was eclipsed just hours later by the news the US-based Glazer family, who have owned United for 17 years, could be on their way out as well.

“The board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company,” United said in a statement.

The Glazers’ reign has been marked by declining on-field performance and repeated fan protests.

United have not won the Premier League title since 2013 in Alex Ferguson’s final season as manager.

Five managers have come and gone at Old Trafford in the past nine years without coming close to matching Ferguson’s success.

Portugal forward Ronaldo set the stage for his exit last week with his outspoken television interview on TalkTV in which he said he felt “betrayed” by the club and had no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo also took aim at the Glazers, claiming they “don’t care about the club”.

In an earlier statement, United said: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.”

News of the Glazers inviting investment comes just weeks after Liverpool’s American owners the Fenway Sports Group indicated they were willing to sell.