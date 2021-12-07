Football: Man United face Villa, Leicester host Watford in FA Cup third round

LONDON (REUTERS) - Manchester United entertain Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, while holders Leicester City welcome Watford and West Ham United are at home to Leeds United following Monday's (Dec 6) draw.

Non-league side Chesterfield bagged a trip to face last season's runners-up Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur host League One's Morecambe.

Third-tier Swindon Town landed the possibility of a giant-killing when they were drawn at home to Manchester City.

The third round, to be played from Jan 7-10, includes teams from the Premier League and second-tier Championship.

Replays will return to this season's competition after being dropped for Covid-19 enforced reasons last term, meaning Shrewsbury Town can dream of bringing Liverpool back to Montgomery Waters Meadow if they can force a draw at Anfield.

Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest-ranked side left in the FA Cup, host Championship (second-tier) side Reading.