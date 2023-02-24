Football: Man United draw Real Betis in Europa League, Arsenal face Sporting

NYON – Manchester United’s reward for getting the better of La Liga leaders Barcelona in the Europa League play-offs is a last-16 clash with another Spanish side Real Betis, while English Premier League table-toppers Arsenal will face Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon.

United edged a thrilling play-off with Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate, thanks to a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in Thursday’s second leg, and remain in the hunt for four trophies this season as they continue to improve under manager Erik ten Hag.

The English side are looking to secure their first trophy since their 2017 Europa League triumph under Jose Mourinho, with the Portuguese’s current side AS Roma pitted against Real Socieded in this season’s last 16.

Arsenal sailed through the Europa League group stages, winning five of their six group matches and take on Sporting next, who overcame Denmark’s Midtjylland in their play-off.

Serie A giants Juventus progressed through the play-offs at Nantes’ expense thanks to a hat-trick from Argentinian forward Angel di Maria in the second leg in France, and will face Germany’s Freiburg next.

Record six-time winners Sevilla are again in the mix, and must negotiate a way past Turkish side Fenerbahce to reach the last eight of this year’s competition. REUTERS

The Europa League last-16 draw as follows

Union Berlin v Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla v Fenerbahce

Juventus v Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros

Sporting v Arsenal

Manchester United v Real Betis

AS Roma v Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord