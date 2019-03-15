Football: Man United draw Barcelona in quarter-finals of Champions League

NYON (REUTERS) - Manchester United have been drawn to meet Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League - a repeat of the 2009 final which Lionel Messi's Barca won 2-0.

The draw was made at European football's governing body Uefa's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday (March 15).

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will face off in an all-English Premier League clash while Liverpool, the fourth English representatives, will face Porto in a repeat of last year's last 16 tie which they won 5-0 on aggregate.

Juventus, who ousted Atletico Madrid with the help of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick on Tuesday, were drawn against Ajax Amsterdam, who are back in the last eight after a 16-year absence.

United, initially drawn away, will play at home in the first leg to avoid a clash with City, who host Spurs in their second leg.

Quarter-final draw:

Ajax Amsterdam v Juventus

Liverpool v Porto

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Barcelona v Manchester United