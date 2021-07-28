Football: Man United defender Telles to miss start of season

LONDON (REUTERS) - Manchester United defender Alex Telles is likely to be sidelined until September with an ankle injury and set to miss the start of the season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Tuesday (July 27).

The Brazilian left back sustained the injury in pre-season training last week after he slipped and twisted his ankle and Solskjaer initially said he would be "out for a few weeks".

"Unfortunately, it's worse news on Alex Telles than we hoped for, his ankle injury is a little bit more severe than we hoped and he'll be out for a little spell at least, the whole of August I would think," Solskjaer told the club's website.

Telles, 28, was second choice to Luke Shaw last season and made 24 appearances across all competitions since joining the club from Porto in 2020.

He could be unavailable for United's first three Premier League games, against Leeds United at home on Aug 14, at Southampton eight days later and Wolverhampton Wanderers away on Aug 29.