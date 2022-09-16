Football: Man City's Haaland wins Premier League Player of the Month for August after red-hot start

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for August after scoring nine goals in five games in a brilliant start to his career in England.

The 22-year-old Norwegian bagged a brace on his league debut against West Ham and scored once at Newcastle before hitting consecutive hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, as City won four of their opening five games.

Haaland, who joined City from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, beat competition from Arsenal duo Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard, as well as Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic among others, to win the award.

According to Opta, only former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has scored more goals in a single month in the Premier League, with 10 goals in December 2013.

"I am delighted to win this award for the first time - it was an incredible start to the season for the team and I am grateful to everyone who voted," Haaland said in a statement on Friday. His season tally is now 10 Premier League goals and three in the Champions League, including the winner against former team Dortmund on Wednesday night.

"We all wanted to hit the ground running this season, so winning four games out of five was a great start for us in what is the most challenging competition in the world. I am happy to have played my part by scoring goals.

"Hopefully, I can continue to support the team ... and carry on our strong start to the season."

City are second in the league standings after six games with 14 points, one behind leaders Arsenal and ahead of Tottenham on goal difference. They will travel to Wolverhampton on Saturday. REUTERS