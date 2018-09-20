Football: Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon in Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (REUTERS) - Manchester City suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Olympique Lyonnais in their opening Champions League Group F game on Wednesday (Sept 19).

Lyon took the lead in the 26th minute through Maxwel Cornet, who drove home after Fabian Delph made a hash of clearing a Nabil Fekir cross from the left.

With the suspended City manager Pep Guardiola forced to watch from the stands, Fekir the made it 2-0 to the French side in the 43rd minute with a sweetly struck drive after being set-up by Memphis Depay.

It could have been 3-0 when Depay hit the post on the hour but after that let-off City earned themselves a lifeline through Bernardo Silva, who produced a smart finish after a superb jinking run from substitute Leroy Sane.

Lyon, however, smothered City's attack well and kept chances to a minimum in the latter stages as they held on for an impressive victory.

