Football: Man City restore six-point lead, United held by Watford

MANCHESTER (REUTERS) - Manchester City re-opened a six-point lead in the Premier League but needed a late goal at Everton and a slice of luck to keep their destiny in their own hands on Saturday (Feb 26).

Phil Foden struck the only goal in the 82nd minute to break Everton's resistance but City breathed a sigh of relief when Rodri got away with a handball soon after with VAR failing to award Everton a penalty.

Manchester United's top-four hopes were dented as they were held to a 0-0 draw by relegation-threatened Watford.

Denmark international Christian Eriksen made an emotional return to competitive action as a substitute for Brentford, eight months after suffering cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

But Brentford went down 2-0 at home to Newcastle United as their transformation continued under Eddie Howe.

Leeds United's slide continued as they suffered a 4-0 home loss by a Harry Kane inspired Tottenham Hotspur.

With Liverpool playing in Sunday's League Cup final against Chelsea, Man City knew only victory against Everton would keep the title race in their own hands.

With Everton repelling them it seemed that Pep Guardiola's side were about to open the door wide open for Liverpool, but Foden pounced late on to turn in Bernardo Silva's cross.

City moved to 66 points from 27 games with Liverpool on 60 having played 26 games. The two sides meet at the Etihad Stadium in April.

"We were searching. We tried and we were there. We earned the good fortune. Everton has top players. Their quality is there, we knew it," Guardiola said.

Everton are now only one place and one point above third-from bottom Burnley who completed a good week with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Burnley have 21 points with Everton on 22, both teams having played 24 games. Leeds have 23 points in 16th place and have played two games more while Brentford have 24 but have played three games more than Burnley and Everton.

Watford, in 19th place, have 19 points after battling for a point at Old Trafford.